MSNBC reportedly sought paid attendees for 'Vaccinating America' town hall special featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci

The company MSNBC hired issued a 'correction' after promising attendees would receive $100

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
Media top headlines May 12

White House reporters allowing the Biden administration to edit their quotes and more round out today's top media headlines

MSNBC was apparently seeking out paid attendees ahead of its "Vaccinating America" town hall special featuring White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci

Politico reported in its "Playbook" newsletter on Wednesday that the liberal network hired a survey and focus group company MediaBarn to find attendees for a televised event in Alexandria, Va. emceed by "Last Word" host Lawrence O'Donnell. 

"Dr. Fauci will be at the event, as well as opportunities for audience members to ask questions pertaining to the vaccine," the online invitation read

MSNBC'S BRIAN WILLIAMS SUGGESTS SEN. RON JOHNSON IS A ‘WITTING OR UNWITTING ASSET OF RUSSIA’

However, Politico spotted that attendees would receive $100, something the newsletter called a "journalistic no-no."

According to Politico, after it asked MSNBC about the paid invitation, MediaBarn updated its page with a "correction."

"We incorrectly sent out communication that audience members attending MSNBC’s town hall tomorrow will be offered a $100 digital honoraria," MediaBarn's "correction" read. "To clarify, ticketed attendees will not be paid by either Mediabarn Research or MSNBC for attending tomorrow’s MSNBC town hall event. We regret this error."

MSNBC did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. 

As part of the special, O'Donnell sat down with President Biden for an interview. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and HHS Sec. Xavier Becerra also attended the town hall.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.