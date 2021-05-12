MSNBC reportedly sought paid attendees for 'Vaccinating America' town hall special featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci

MSNBC was apparently seeking out paid attendees ahead of its "Vaccinating America" town hall special featuring White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Politico reported in its "Playbook" newsletter on Wednesday that the liberal network hired a survey and focus group company MediaBarn to find attendees for a televised event in Alexandria, Va. emceed by "Last Word" host Lawrence O'Donnell.

"Dr. Fauci will be at the event, as well as opportunities for audience members to ask questions pertaining to the vaccine," the online invitation read.

However, Politico spotted that attendees would receive $100, something the newsletter called a "journalistic no-no."

According to Politico, after it asked MSNBC about the paid invitation, MediaBarn updated its page with a "correction."

"We incorrectly sent out communication that audience members attending MSNBC’s town hall tomorrow will be offered a $100 digital honoraria," MediaBarn's "correction" read. "To clarify, ticketed attendees will not be paid by either Mediabarn Research or MSNBC for attending tomorrow’s MSNBC town hall event. We regret this error."

MSNBC did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

As part of the special, O'Donnell sat down with President Biden for an interview. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and HHS Sec. Xavier Becerra also attended the town hall.