Maddow asks Kamala Harris if TV networks should 'refuse' to give Trump airtime after pulling out of debate

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow asked Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris if the TV networks should "refuse" to give President Trump any opportunities on-air after he withdrew from the now-canceled second presidential debate.

NBC announced on Wednesday that it will be hosting a town hall with the president, which drew significant backlash since it is scheduled to air at the same time as an ABC town hall featuring Joe Biden.

During a friendly interview with the California senator, Maddow not-so-subtly acknowledged the outrage that has been aimed at her company.

NBC EMPLOYEES LASH OUT AT NETWORK AFTER ANNOUNCING TRUMP TOWN HALL: 'I'M DISGUSTED BY MY HOME NETWORK'

"Are you as mad as everybody else is that NBC is doing a town hall with President Trump tomorrow instead of the debate at the same time that Vice President Biden's going to be on ABC?" Maddow asked with a grin.

"I'm not touching that," Harris chuckled.

The "Rachel Maddow Show" host then followed that question with one, suggesting that Trump shouldn't be given any airtime for his refusal to participate in a virtual debate.

"Should the networks refuse to give the president other opportunities for airtime if he's the one who refuses the chance to debate?" Maddow asked.

"You know, I'm not going to tell the networks what to do," Harris responded. "But I'll tell ya, I know who I'm going to be watching, so there you go!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While the roughly 40-minute interview was full of laughter, there was no mention of the explosive New York Post report that reveals a 2015 email Hunter Biden allegedly received from a member of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, who appeared to thank him for "giving an opportunity" to meet his father, then-Vice President Biden.

Maddow is in good company since none of her MSNBC colleagues as well as her CNN competitors mentioned the growing Biden controversy.