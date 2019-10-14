MSNBC boss Phil Griffin reportedly showed graphic Maria Menounos image at meeting, sparking backlash

MSNBC President Phil Griffin is facing heavy criticism after it was reported that he'd shared a revealing image of TV personality Maria Menounos during a staff meeting.

In Ronan Farrow's hotly anticipated book "Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators," the author alleged that four MSNBC colleagues said Griffin was "known for making lewd and crass remarks in work emails," and that there was one instance when Griffin "waved" a printed. zoomed-in image of Menounos' vagina after a wardrobe malfunction she had while wearing a bikini.

"Would you look at that?" Griffin reportedly said while exhaling hard. "Not bad, not bad."

Griffin was widely criticized on social media for the "disturbing" allegation.

"When this bikini malfunction happened, Maria Menounos called it 'the most embarrassing moment of my life,' in an interview. And there was Phil Griffin, the president of MSNBC, waving around a photo of her private parts in front of a group of staffers and smirking," journalist Yashar Ali reacted.

MSNBC did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.