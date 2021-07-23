MSNBC medical analyst: We need universal masking in schools to create a safe environment

MSNBC medical analyst Dr. Kavita Patel argued Friday that universal masking for all children aged 12 and under would create a safer environment in schools as they reopen for the Fall.

While discussing a recent outbreak of the coronavirus at a children's summer camp, Patel expressed agreement with the recommendations on masking from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) that all children aged 3 to 12 should wear a mask in school, since they aren't yet old enough to receive a vaccine.

MASKS RECOMMENDED INSIDE SCHOOLS FOR ANYONE OVER AGE OF 2: AMERICAN ACADEMY OF PEDIATRICS

"Look, I am such a strong proponent of schools in person, but … we’ll need some mitigation measures," Patel said after host Willie Geist asked what mitigation efforts would be necessary considering children under 12 were not eligible to take a vaccine.

Patel claimed that Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona was traveling around the country to make sure schools were investing in proper air quality and ventilation as an additional safety measure.

"I do support the American Academy of Pediatrics and their policy of universal masking inside of schools 12 and under, as well as staff and faculty," Patel said. "The problem is not that we’re trying to create fear amongst parents. We actually want to create a safe environment for parents so that you feel confident when I let my child go to school, that they’re going to be safe."

CDC: DELTA VARIANT ACCOUNTS FOR 83% OF US CASES

She added that surveillance and testing was going to be another crucial part of keeping children safe in school.

"The United States has been trying to stand up these regional testing hubs to support schools. We need to do that as soon as possible all over the country," she said, before describing the instance of the outbreak at the summer camp as "frightening" because it could lead to a spread within the infected children's households due to the more contagious delta variant of the virus.

The AAP released their recommendations on masking for children Monday amid a rise in coronavirus cases in all 50 states across the country. U.S. health officials have also said that, as of this week, the Delta variant of the virus accounts for 83% of all coronavirus cases in the U.S.