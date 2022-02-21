MSNBC host renews liberal media's alarm over Latino voters shifting towards GOP, identifying as White

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross is renewing the liberal media's alarm over the increasing trend of Latino voters supporting the Republican Party, as well as the large portion of American Latinos who choose to identify as White rather than people of color.

On Saturday, the left-wing host spent a segment of her show, "The Cross Connection," questioning why there was a desire for some Hispanics to be "White adjacent," considering projections that White people would eventually no longer be the majority race in the U.S., suggested Democrats should take action to stop their hemorrhaging support, and declared that the end of "White dominance" was "long overdue."

Cross was joined by Berkeley University professor Ian Haney Lopez, who was recently interviewed on a Democratic-aligned podcast about a large portion of Latino voters in the U.S. viewing themselves as White, European-Americans rather than people of color.

In the podcast, Lopez claimed 60% of Latinos were either choosing to stand "outside of race" and "get ahead through hard work," or were "joining the mainstream" by identifying as European-Americans.

"One of the things you say is there's a sect of Latinos who don't want to be identified by their race, and they want to join, and be accepted by, the majority. But the majority is changing. By 2044, there will be no majority in this country. So why such the desire, you think, to be White adjacent?" Cross asked Lopez.

Lopez noted that there would be no majority as long as White people who were not Hispanic continued to be counted as a separate ethnicity from Hispanic Americans.

Appearing alarmed, he stated that if Hispanics "who think that they are White" are lumped with other Whites, then White people would remain the dominant group and "increase their proportion" across the country over the next four decades.

"When you hear people say ‘the Latino vote,’ you know, as a Black woman I felt the same outrage when I hear ‘the Black vote.’ There are Latino voters, there are Black voters, but there is not one monolith that encompasses such a diverse group of people. And particularly in the Latino community, there are geopolitics that are involved, and people’s preferences, political preferences, here in the country," Cross said.

"What is the message that the Democratic Party specifically should take away as we see some of these shifts in pockets of the country, some of these people shift towards Trump Republicans?" she asked Lopez, suggesting Democrats take action to stop the hemorrhaging of Latino support.

Lopez responded by blaming the shift in support on Republicans successfully trying to divide Americans by race. He claimed, without evidence, that if White people see that some billionaires were trying to "stoke racial divide," then it would pull them away from "the lie that people of color are their enemy."

Cross later celebrated that power in the U.S. was "shifting away from White dominance" and that it was "long overdue."

"I love that formulation. Power is shifting away from White dominance," Lopez said in agreement.

Cross's concern joined past liberal media outlets in expressing alarm that Democrats were losing support from Latinos, and that Latinos were increasingly no longer viewing themselves as minorities.

One CNN article published in September egregiously claimed racism in the U.S. wouldn't fade as White people became a plurality race rather than the majority because more light skinned Latinos could become "the future of Whiteness."

It added that White supremacy would continue, but it would be "White supremacy, with a tan."

A piece published last March by The New York Times questioned what was driving Latino men to vote Republican, admitting it was a "vexing" question for Democrats who were bleeding support, while a November op-ed published in The Hill appeared to serve as a shocked call to action for Democrats to woo back Latino voters who voted Republican in the Virginia gubernatorial election just a few days earlier.

According to a December poll by The Wall Street Journal, Latino voters are now evenly split between supporting Democrats and Republicans with the latter making large gains in the year following the 2020 presidential election.