MSNBC election night panel praises ‘unstoppable’ Fetterman campaign for being ‘transparent’

The MSNBC election night panel sang the praises of Democrat Senator-elect John Fetterman after his victory against Mehmet Oz, claiming the skill and transparency with which he ran his campaign was remarkable.

One panel member called Fetterman "tenacious, focused," and "unstoppable" throughout his campaign despite his health struggles.

Fetterman has shown challenges speaking throughout his Senate campaign, since suffering a stroke in May, and has had to use closed captioning to answer interview and debate questions.

MIDTERM ELECTIONS 2022: LIVE UPDATES

Despite the obvious issues, and even some mainstream outlets describing his October debate performance as "painful to watch," many journalists insisted that Fetterman was fit to serve in office and wrote off any observations of his negative health as attacks against him.

Some conservatives saw this as an attempt by the media to cover for Fetterman, so the Democrats could acquire more power in the U.S. Senate.

Though after Fetterman beat Oz on Tuesday night, MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes praised the Democrat and lauded his campaign for being "transparent."

The host proclaimed, "Can I just say about the Fetterman campaign? They ran an amazing campaign. I mean just, at a technical level, they had a candidate who has a very severe stroke the day before the primary. He is recovering from said stroke in real time during one of the most watched and competitive races in the entire country in a state that’s extremely narrow."

DR. OZ CALLS FETTERMAN TO OFFICIALLY CONCEDE PENNSYLVANIA SENATE RACE

He added, "Their ability to define Mehmet Oz early while their candidate was unable to campaign in person, their ability to work through and be transparent about the health problems he was recovering from, their messaging? Like it was a remarkably well – just at a technical level of political operativeness, it was a remarkably well-run campaign."

Fetterman himself recently insisted he has been " very transparent " in regard to his health.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fellow MSNBC anchor Alex Wagner weighed in on the Fetterman win, heaping praise on the candidate as well. She began by saying the Fetterman "made some bold choices to go do the debate."

She continued, "Let’s also say, John Fetterman, recovering from a stroke, tenacious, focused, unstoppable through a health event that I think would have taken a lot of people out of the game."