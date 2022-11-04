On ‘The View,’ Fetterman insists he’s been ‘very transparent’ about his health: ‘I am fit to serve’

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate for Pennsylvania John Fetterman insisted on "The View" that he has been "very transparent" with the public on his health and claimed that he is fit for office.

The Pennsylvania lieutenant governor made the claims during his Friday appearance on the ABC daytime talk show, answering questions from the co-hosts provided to him through closed captioning.

Fetterman’s health has been a major point of contention during his Senate campaign against GOP opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz. Since suffering a stroke in May, the Democrat has had lingering audio/visual processing problems which have manifested in him having challenges speaking.

Such challenges were on full display during his late October debate with Oz, where he also had closed captioned questions given to him to aid him in answering. Fetterman’s health problems were so apparent that even liberal media outlets called his performance "painful to watch."

Such appearances have prompted many to wonder whether Fetterman is fit for office, though the candidate has shared his doctor's notes with the press, stating his health issues do not preclude him from running for office or serving in the U.S. Senate.

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro asked Fetterman about this subject, pressing him on whether he can run in his condition and whether he is truly being transparent about his medical issues.

Beginning her question, Navarro mentioned other U.S. lawmakers who have dealt with serious medical conditions while being in office. She said, "Mr. Fetterman, several senators have faced serious health challenges in office. Just in the last year, Senator Luján, Senator Van Hollen, Senator Tim Johnson all had strokes. Senator Specter from Pennsylvania suffered cancer while serving."

Navarro noted, however, that "none have had these serious issues, health issues, before being elected," as Fetterman does.

She then pressed him, "Since your stroke, you’ve only released two letters from your doctor and said you will not release your full medical records. Do you feel you owe voters full transparency, or have you been transparent enough — in that you can get the job done?"

Fetterman’s answer began with the point that he’s been as transparent as Dr. Oz has been with his public medical disclosure, at least. He said, "I really feel that we have been leaving the same medical equivalent kind of information that Dr. Oz did."

He then declared he’s fit to serve, asserting, "You know, we’ve been running a campaign, and I think we have been very transparent in all of our doctors’ beliefs, both from June and also in October. All agree I am fit to serve."

Fetterman maintained he wants to focus on the race, not his health. He said, "And you know, to me, the race really isn’t necessarily specifically about my health. I believe in the team of my doctors, and believe that we’re here today, right now on live TV, being able to have this conversation."

He added, "I feel that we’re running a very transparent race about health issues."

Co-host Sunny Hostin chimed in, saying, "Well, I think you look and sound great."