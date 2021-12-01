Expand / Collapse search
MSNBC contributor can't believe Biden coronavirus policy under consideration: 'This is nuts'

The reported measures may involve requiring US citizens to quarantine for seven days following international travel, regardless of vaccination status or negative test result

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
MSNBC contributor Charlie Sykes reacted negatively Tuesday to reports of the Biden administration's planned measures to fight any potential winter spread of the coronavirus, calling the reported measures "nuts" and suggesting they would go too far.

According to The Washington Post, President Biden is expected to announce Thursday that everyone entering the U.S. would have to be tested for the coronavirus one day before boarding their flights, regardless of their country of origin or their vaccination status. 

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 21: Journalist Charlie Sykes speaks during the "NAMM Music Education Advocacy Fly-In Keynote: Charlie Sykes" event at the Hyatt Regency on Capital Hill on May 21, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images for NAMM)

OMICRON VARIANT: BIDEN PREPARING STRICTER CORONAVIRUS TESTING FOR ALL TRAVELERS TO US: LIVE UPDATES

Officials are also considering having all individuals take an additional test within three to five days of arrival, and requiring everyone, including U.S. citizens, to self-quarantine for seven days, even if their test result was negative.

"Fully vaccinated. Negative test… but still quarantined and subject to fines? I’m pro vax, pro mandates. Pro social distancing. But this is nuts," Sykes wrote on Twitter. 

Sykes, editor-in-chief of The Bulwark, strongly supported Biden's election in 2020 and frequently appears on MSNBC's left-wing opinion shows to blast Republicans.

BIDEN PUBLIC TRUST ON COVID-19 PLUMMETS AS OMICRON VARIANT FEARED TO HIT US

President Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The reported measures come as concerns across the globe grow over the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, with a number of cases now being reported across all five major continents. 

Speaking from the White House on Monday, Biden, seemingly in contrast with the seriousness of the potential new measures, stressed the new variant was "a cause of concern, not a cause of panic."

If the measures are implemented as reported, they would be some of the strictest travel measures imposed on Americans since the start of the pandemic.

The most recent Fox News polling shows Biden underwater when it comes to his handling of the pandemic, with 48% of respondents saying they approve his handling and 49% saying they disapprove.

Fox News' Michael Lee contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.