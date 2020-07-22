MSNBC's Chuck Todd blasted by left for saying Trump 'has turned a corner' on masks

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd was slammed by the left for noting the evolution President Trump has had on wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During a panel discussion on Wednesday, the "Meet the Press: Daily" host highlighted the "most newsworthy item" from the latest White House briefing, which he thought was Trump's remarks about his administration's consideration of "abiding" by local mask mandates.

"The fact that he said they're thinking about it is probably -- shows you that at least on the mask front, the president has turned a corner," Todd said.

That comment apparently didn't sit well with his viewers.

"Baby s---s the bed. One day he stops s---ting the bed. And instead s---s in a nice piece of China & places it under the bed and reporters say 'what a brave big boy.' Please stop with these ulcer-inducing bad takes. 140,000 plus Americans are dead because this monster doesn’t care," actor Josh Gad tweeted.

"This is why we never need more #ChuckTodd. Never. Ever. We need WAY less. Like none. #Sheesh!" actress Yvette Nicole Brown wrote.

"If @MSNBC needs a reason why loyal viewers automatically reach for the remote at 5 p.m., it’s comments like this right here," writer Laurie Brookins similarly said.

"The corner of refusing to even encourage governors to adopt a mask mandate?" Pod Saves America co-host Jon Favreau asked.

"Credulous media dim-bulbs like @chucktodd will screw this up all over again," A.V. Club writer Dennis Perkins warned.

Trump has urged Americans to wear masks in recent days in the ongoing effort to combat the coronavirus, between Monday's tweet calling mask-wearing "patriotic" and remarks he made at the White House task force briefing.

"We’re asking everybody when you’re not able to socially distance to wear a mask,” Trump said Tuesday. "Whether you like masks or not, wear a mask.”