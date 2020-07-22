CNN, MSNBC skip Trump's White House event addressing violence in US cities

CNN and MSNBC did not cover President Trump's White House event on Wednesday, which announced the deployment of 100 federal agents to Chicago in an effort to combat rising rates of gun violence in that city.

The "surge" of agents to Chicago and other American cities is part of Operation Legend – named after 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was fatally shot while sleeping in a Kansas City apartment late last month – and comes as federal law enforcement officers have already descended on Portland, Ore. and Kansas City, Mo.

Attorney General William Barr, Acting Department of Homeland Security secretary Chad Wolf, and FBI Director Christopher Wray were in attendance and made remarks at the event.

CNN SKIPS TRUMP'S PREPARED REMARKS AT REVIVED CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE BRIEFING

Family members who lost loved ones due to city violence also spoke at the event, including an Albuquerque man whose wife was shot on their driveway as well as the mother of 4-year-old Taliferro.

However, CNN and MSNBC continued with their regularly-scheduled programming. CNN also skipped Trump's prepared remarks at Tuesday's revived coronavirus task force briefing.

Viewers of both networks were also kept in the dark on Tuesday night's breaking news of the mass shooting that took place outside of a Chicago funeral home that left at least 15 injured.

A search of transcripts revealed that CNN and MSNBC did not mention the mass shooting in Chicago through midnight.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

By comparison, Fox News informed viewers of the news during an interview with White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on “Hannity” at roughly 9:15 p.m. ET. “Hannity” then conducted a panel discussion about the tragic shooting as the news unfolded.

Fox News then cut short Hannity’s interview with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to air a news conference about the shooting at 9:30 p.m. ET, which CNN and MSNBC ignored.

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly and Brian Flood contributed to this report.