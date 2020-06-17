MSNBC's Chris Hayes blasts John Bolton over book: He's 'attempting to literally cash in on betrayal of his country'

Tell-all books that offer a damning depiction of President Trump are often embraced by news networks, but MSNBC host Chris Hayes blasted former national security adviser John Bolton for the release of his new book, "The Room Where It Happened."

Hayes began by arguing that the GOP is more the "party of John Bolton" than the "party of Donald Trump," noting that he served in the last two Republican administrations and claiming he's a "vicious bureaucratic infighter" who is "duplicitous," "untrustworthy," and "extremely militaristic."

"He's a completely morally odious individual you wouldn't want in your organization or anywhere around you," Hayes told viewers before mentioning Bolton was behind the breaking up of the White House pandemic response unit and advocated for intervention in Iraq under President Bush. "John Bolton could spend the rest of his life like Lady MacBeth trying to wash the blood off his hands and it would be there still."

The "All In" host then went on a tear against Bolton for not testifying during Trump's impeachment since other witnesses claim the then-NSA had firsthand knowledge of the president's alleged misconduct with Ukraine and instead "shared his thoughts in a private speech to rich bankers who paid him for it" and later landing a $2 million book deal.

"And now, Bolton is attempting to literally cash in on betrayal of his country," Hayes said. "Again, all of which is par for the course for the modern Republican Party."

Hayes then pointed to the stunning claims Bolton made about the president, particularly regarding his foreign policy on China. Bolton alleges that Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him with his reelection by urging him to buy agricultural products from farm states. He also claims that the president condoned Xi's concentration camps, telling him it was "the right thing to do."

"Wow, guess what. Donald Trump is exactly as terrible as we thought he was," Hayes exclaimed. "And John Bolton is exactly who we thought he was as well. Because he didn't say anything about any of this when it happened. He was sitting there the whole time, all of these horrible things he just made $2 million off of."

He continued, "Instead, what he did was he lobbied for over a year to get a position in the administration and then he immediately started working on a book that he could sell instead of telling the American people that they were in grave danger because the country was being run by an immoral brute."