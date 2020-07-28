MSNBC analyst Maya Wiley leaving network to mull NYC mayoral run: reports

MSNBC legal analyst Maya Wiley is leaving the network to consider a potential run for New York City mayor, according to reports.

The New York Times first reported on Tuesday that Wiley, who previously served as a top counsel for current NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and on the NYPD oversight agency, is floating a mayoral run herself. A successful candidacy would make Wiley the first Black woman to be mayor of the Big Apple.

MSNBC confirmed her departure to various outlets, including the Times.

Wiley, who holds degrees from Columbia and Dartmouth, is also a university professor at The New School and a civil rights lawyer. She joined MSNBC in 2018.

Wiley isn't the only cable news personality to have rumored mayoral aspirations. CNN contributor Andrew Yang was reportedly floating a bid for de Blasio's job shortly after suspending his presidential campaign.

"You know, we’re looking at it,” Yang told BuzzFeed News back in March.

A source close to Yang did not deny that he was considering mayoral aspirations to Fox News at the time.

De Blasio's second term as mayor expires in 2021.