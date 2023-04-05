Mother of veteran killed in NYC shreds Alvin Bragg for Trump charges: 'It's nonsense'

Madeline Brame lost her son, Sgt. Hason Correa, in a 2018 stabbing in New York City and has since called out Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for failing to keep violent criminals behind bars.

Brame joined a panel on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to react to Bragg declaring that no one is "above the law" after he brought an indictment against former President Trump.

"If no one is above the law, then I don't understand how Alvin Bragg could dismiss murder and gang assault indictments against two of the people involved in the murder of my son," said Brame.

The U.S. Army veteran, a married father of three, was stabbed in Harlem in 2018. The killer was convicted and sentenced to 20 years to life in prison, but Brame has criticized Bragg for offering plea deals to two other defendants.

Brame said it appears that murderers are above the law in New York City.

"We see it every single day in the Black and Brown communities. Every day, all day. Everyone is above the law. They're not even making it to the DA's office."

"They're being released from the precincts with a desk appearance ticket and a referral to a community-based organization that has shown no measurable outcomes of effectiveness of what they're doing with our millions and billions of tax dollars."

Brame said New Yorkers are seeing rising crime "every single day" and that Alvin Bragg is doing "absolutely zero" about the problem.

Brame concluded by saying that she plans to vote for Trump again in the 2024 election.

"I am a proud Black conservative," she told Ainsley Earhardt.

Brame joined a panel made up of Republicans and Democrats, who also disagreed with the decision to bring charges against Trump for the alleged offenses.

Correa, who served in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan, was stabbed to death in Harlem on October 19, 2018, by two brothers, their sister, and a fourth man.

"Why would you dismiss murder charges against half of the participants, when the murder and their roles were caught on video?" Brame asked last year in an open letter to Bragg.

"The video, the facts, the evidence, and the law about the murder did not change in three years – the only thing that changed was the District Attorney," she said. "Our family and our community deserve better."

