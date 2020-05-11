Mother of 5 finds bright side amid pandemic, 'We started to really get closer and enjoy the family time together'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Being stuck at home amid the coronavirus crisis can be undeniably challenging, especially if you're a parent who has transitioned to working from home, homeschooling, and navigating the chaos of the entire family being together.

While it's easy to have a bleak outlook given the current state of the world, some are able to find bright spots amid the darkness caused by the ongoing pandemic.

In Bremen, Ga., Joy McAdams has four of her five kids under one roof for the first time in a while and admits the adjustment was a struggle.

“The conversion to home school was a big challenge on all of us. I found a few weeks in that I was playing the victim. I had this attitude towards my family, like I had it the worst, like I had the biggest challenge,” McAdams told Fox News.

MIKE ROWE: MOMS ARE ‘THE ULTIMATE’ ESSENTIAL WORKERS

After calling a family meeting and speaking candidly about their emotions, McAdams realized everyone was experiencing stresses of their own, and rather than placing blame, they should all be supporting one another.

McAdams said her mindset really changed one night while she was cooking dinner for her family, something she rarely had a chance to do before the stay-at-home orders.

“I looked at the backyard and the kids, the teenagers were actually playing together and interacting. And, you know, I felt conflicted because so many people are experiencing so much loss, I'm starting to see loss and it's scary, but yet at the same time, look at this family time," she said.

CORONAVIRUS HOMESCHOOLING: 77 PERCENT OF PARENTS AGREE TEACHERS SHOULD BE PAID MORE AFTER TEACHING OWN KIDS, STUDY SAYS

McAdams realized this was an opportunity to make memories with her family that she will cherish forever. As things in Georgia slowly begin to return to normal, she knows she may never experience quality time with all of her kids like this again.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joy took to LinkedIn to share some of the feelings of gratitude she had been having for this invaluable time with her family and was overwhelmed by the number of responses she got from people who were feeling the same.

“I wrote it down, and I think just a lot of people resonated with that because they were starting to see the same thing themselves.”