Monarchy’s future ‘really well set’ as British royals have ‘100 year plan’ for survival: Royal expert

Royal expert Nick Bullen discussed the future of the monarchy during Saturday's coronation, predicting that the Royal Family will persist, especially given the show of support at Saturday's coronation.

"I think the future of the monarchy is really well set," Bullen said. "I've made programs with the royal family and we've talked to them about how they operate a 100-year plan. They're not even thinking about when William takes over or even when George takes over. It's when George's grandchildren take over, so they're always thinking 100 years ahead."

"I think people in Britain really want the royal family still," he added. "The other options just aren't really things that we'd consider."

He cited a survey that looked at what Americas thought of the royal family, where 34 million Americans said they were avid royal fans, while another 35 million said they were truly fascinated by the royal family.

Bullen also recounted King Charles' history and reputation as a modernizer.

"The royal family isn't about revolution, it's about evolution," he said. "I think that's what we're seeing with the king is good, steady evolution."