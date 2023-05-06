Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Monarchy’s future ‘really well set’ as British royals have ‘100 year plan’ for survival: Royal expert

Royal expert Nick Bullen discussed the future of the monarchy during Saturday's coronation.

By Kendall Tietz | Fox News
close
The monarchy is not going anywhere: Nick Bullen Video

The monarchy is not going anywhere: Nick Bullen

Royal expert Nick Bullen describes the monarchy’s hundred-year plan and American support for the royal family at King Charles’ coronation.

Royal expert Nick Bullen discussed the future of the monarchy during Saturday's coronation, predicting that the Royal Family will persist, especially given the show of support at Saturday's coronation. 

"I think the future of the monarchy is really well set," Bullen said. "I've made programs with the royal family and we've talked to them about how they operate a 100-year plan. They're not even thinking about when William takes over or even when George takes over. It's when George's grandchildren take over, so they're always thinking 100 years ahead."

CORONATION OF KING CHARLES III: THE HISTORIC DAY IN PHOTOS

  • Britain's King Charles III walks in the Coronation Procession
    Image 1 of 3

    Britain's King Charles III walks in the Coronation Procession after his coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London Saturday, May 6, 2023.     ( Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS)

  • Image 2 of 3

    LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: King Charles III and Queen Camilla travelling in the Gold State Coach built in 1760 and used at every Coronation since that of William IV in 1831makes its way past the Cenotaph from Westminster Abbey on route to Buckingham Palace during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.     Rob Pinney/Pool via REUTERS ( )

  • Britain's King Charles walks in the Coronation Procession after his coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey
    Image 3 of 3

    Britain's King Charles walks in the Coronation Procession after his coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, May 6, 2023.  (Richard Pohle/Pool via REUTERS)

PRINCE HARRY, PRINCE ANDREW ATTEND KIND CHARLES CORONATION AMID ROYAL FAMILY DRAMA

"I think people in Britain really want the royal family still," he added. "The other options just aren't really things that we'd consider."

He cited a survey that looked at what Americas thought of the royal family, where 34 million Americans said they were avid royal fans, while another 35 million said they were truly fascinated by the royal family. 

PRINCE HARRY'S ULTIMATUM TO KING CHARLES COULD PREVENT RECONCILIATION: EXPERT

Bullen also recounted King Charles' history and reputation as a modernizer. 

"The royal family isn't about revolution, it's about evolution," he said. "I think that's what we're seeing with the king is good, steady evolution."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Kendall Tietz is a Production Assistant with Fox News Digital. 