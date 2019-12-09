Mollie Hemingway: DOJ watchdog report gives 'the kindest possible explanation' for FBI actions

The Federalist senior editor and Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway appeared on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday to comment on Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz's report on his nearly two-year review of the origins of the FBI's Russia investigation and the issuance of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants for a Trump campaign official.

"This IG outlines hundreds of examples of bad behavior from the people that were engaged in this campaign to target the Trump campaign," Hemingway told Carlson. "And yet not very many people will ultimately be held accountable by the Inspector General."

DOJ WATCHDOG FINDS NO BIAS IN LAUNCH OF TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE BUT UNCOVERS 'SIGNIFICANT' FBI ERRORS

The report, released earlier Monday, concluded that investigators found no intentional misconduct or political bias surrounding both the probe's launch and efforts to seek a controversial Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant to monitor former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page in the early months of the investigation. However, the report's findings have been disputed by both sides of the political aisle.

"In one case you had an FBI lawyer, doctor evidence to make it seem like a different federal agency had said something opposite of what it had said," Hemingway said. "That other federal agency had said that Carter Page was a helpful asset to them and he doctored that evidence to make it seem like the opposite was the case."

In a rare move, Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham released a statement of his own Monday saying that his investigation into the origins of the investigation was drawing a different conclusion from what the DOJ watchdog found.

Hemingway also called into question Horowitz's conclusion.

"The kindest possible explanation is given for every one of these behaviors done by these FBI agents and others at the Department of Justice. Even though they all did show political bias or many of them showed political bias, that's explained away," Hemingway said. "It is interesting to note that the attorney general [William Barr] and the federal prosecutor looking into this disagreed with some parts of the IG report. In a way, that shows that it's even worse."

