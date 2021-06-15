Expand / Collapse search
Mollie Hemingway: Biden is now ‘straight-up flattering’ Putin after calling him a killer

Biden called Putin a 'worthy adversary' in a press conference ahead of their meeting in Russia

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway said Tuesday that President Biden is "straight-up flattering" Vladimir Putin after he called the Russian president a "worthy adversary" ahead of their G7 Summit meeting. 

BIDEN OPEN TO VLADIMIR PUTIN PROPOSAL ON SWAPPING CYBERCRIMINALS

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: President Biden couldn’t have been speaking a bigger game calling the Russian president a killer. You might remember that it led to the Russian ambassador being recalled to Moscow—something that hadn’t happened in a very long time. Just a real big diplomatic faux pas that wasn’t matched by anything policy-wise. 

I mean when you think about having an aggressive policy towards Russia you don’t kill your own energy pipeline and you don’t help them finish their energy pipeline through Germany—which is what the Biden administration just did. He’s kind of been all over the place but now he’s just moved into straight-up flattering of Vladimir Putin when months ago he was calling him a killer.  

