Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

AMERICAS NEWSROOM
Published

Mitch McConnell: 'Americans didn't sign up for Bernie Sanders' socialist vision'

Senate Minority Leader says Americans would be 'better off' without Dems' 'reckless' spending package

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
McConnell: Americans didn't sign up for Bernie Sanders' socialist vision Video

McConnell: Americans didn't sign up for Bernie Sanders' socialist vision

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joins ‘America’s Newsroom’ to explain why he believes Americans would be 'better off' if Democrats' 'reckless' tax and spending package never passed.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joined "America’s Newsroom" Thursday, suggesting Americans would be 'better off' if Democrats' 'reckless' tax and spending package never passed. McConnell made these comments as Democrats continue to struggle with passing Biden’s spending agenda. 

MCCONNELL JABS AT TRUMP SAYING 2022 MIDTERMS SHOULDN’T BE ‘REHASH’ OF 2020 ELECTION

MITCH MCCONNELL: The American people would be a lot better off if this reckless tax and spending package never passed. They didn't get a mandate from the American people to do this -- a 50/50 Senate, a couple of seat majority in the House. This is not like the vast majorities that Roosevelt had in the 30s or that Lyndon Johnson had in the 60s. American people didn't vote to turn this country into Bernie Sanders’ socialist vision. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

McConnell: Dems dumped $2T on economy, sent inflation through roof Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.