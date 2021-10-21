Mitch McConnell: 'Americans didn't sign up for Bernie Sanders' socialist vision'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joined "America’s Newsroom" Thursday, suggesting Americans would be 'better off' if Democrats' 'reckless' tax and spending package never passed. McConnell made these comments as Democrats continue to struggle with passing Biden’s spending agenda.

MITCH MCCONNELL: The American people would be a lot better off if this reckless tax and spending package never passed. They didn't get a mandate from the American people to do this -- a 50/50 Senate, a couple of seat majority in the House. This is not like the vast majorities that Roosevelt had in the 30s or that Lyndon Johnson had in the 60s. American people didn't vote to turn this country into Bernie Sanders’ socialist vision.

