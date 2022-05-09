Missouri parents outraged over assignment question about Republicans and racism: 'Telling kids what to think'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An assignment question given to students in a Missouri high school is being criticized by parents over its characterization of Republicans and alleged racism.

"It’s disheartening to see that this type of indoctrination has been instilled in our public schools," Republican Missouri State Rep. Nick Schroer told "Fox & Friends" on Monday.

The question appeared on an in-class online assignment at a Holt High School advanced placement government course. It asked students which political party is most likely to believe that the "fatal shootings of unarmed African American men by police officers" is not due to racism, according to Fox 2 .

The correct answer, according to the assignment, was Republicans. The question was shared on Twitter by Libs of TikTok. Schroer recalled that when he was in school, the political views and personal lives of teachers were not typically known by students.

"I didn’t know their pronouns and didn’t know if they were married but now we’re injecting these seeds of hate, these seeds of Marxism to destroy this next generation that should be preparing to be the next generation taking on the American dream, becoming successful adults and instead, we’re making them hate their country because of all of this hate that they’re injecting into our curriculum," he told host Steve Doocy.

The Wentzville School District which presides over Holt High school sent out a statement in response to the backlash over the assignment question.

"The resources used by the District are used widely nationwide and are aligned to the AP Government exam. The item encountered by the student is extreme and the District is reaching out to the resource developers to directly address this concern."

A spokesperson for the College Board, which provides materials for AP classes, said it did not provide the question for use in the classroom.

Parent Lindi Williford said it's frustrating to see the school district and the College Board both failing to take accountability.

Parent Aimee Benninghofen said the forcing of political ideology was not occur r ing at Holt High School when she attended.

"My teachers were very good at playing devil’s advocate to everyone in the class, no matter what their opinion was, which taught us to think critically instead of telling us what to think. They were teaching us how to think for ourselves. And I think that that’s where we’re losing our kids today," she said.

