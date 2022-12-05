Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ trailers full of 'misleading' footage, British press fume: ‘Just lies’

British journalists say that the pair of trailers for Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary include copious amounts of misleading footage intended to portray the couple as victims of an aggressive press.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family in January 2020, citing, in part, a barrage of media scrutiny. In the trailers for "Harry & Meghan," Markle describes how the press turned on her shortly after her wedding to the prince, with the backdrop of a series of photos and clips of chasing cameramen. Yet, journalists who have closely followed the pair say that those images are not what they seem.

Robert Jobson, the royal editor for the London Evening Standard, challenged the trailer's use of a particular photograph of the couple from their trip to Cape Town, South Africa, which appeared to be taken from behind the couple on a balcony. Jobson said he "was there" when the photograph in question was taken, and that the angle was an "accredited position" to which Harry and Meghan had agreed.

"This photograph used by @Netflix and Harry and Meghan to suggest intrusion by the press is a complete travesty," Jobson wrote. "It was taken from a accredited pool at Archbishop Tutu’s residence in Cape Town. Only 3 people were in the accredited position. H & M agreed the position. I was there."

"No it’s just a misperception of the truth," he added in a follow-up tweet, responding to claims the scene was a "set up." "We were covering an official visit where they had taxpayer funded protection and all the trappings. This is just nonsense. The palace was not part of some ‘set up’. No conspiracy here, just lies, and misuse of photos taken from pools."

ITV NEWS Royal Editor Chris Ship said Jobson made a "valid point," adding that film crews were permitted to be there and that it was "not a media scrum."

Jobson shared a second photo from the couple's Cape Town trip to suggest there was "no intrusion" on the part of the press.

Another image used to show Prince Harry and Markle being hounded by paparazzi turned out to be an old photograph from the London premiere of "Harry Potter" – which was taken years before the couple met.

Doug Seeburg, a photographer for The Sun, told the outlet that there were no members of the British royal family at the engagement and the cameras were instead aimed at the cast of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two" in Trafalgar Square, London.

"I remember going to the premiere," Seeburg said. "It was a huge event. Crowds and crowds of fans had turned out in the rain and camped overnight to see the actors. There were no members of the royal family there."

Other scenes from the docuseries trailers, several journalists have noted, appear to use footage of the press filming Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen in New York and reality star Katie Price outside Crawley Magistrates Court in December of last year.

In addition to their battles with the press, Harry and Meghan have launched several accusations against The Royal Family. During a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, Markle said that when she was pregnant with their son Archie, there were "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born."

The first volume of the anticipated documentary will be released Thursday, Dec. 8, followed by the second volume on Dec. 15.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Netflix and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for comment.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco and Ashley Papa contributed to this report.