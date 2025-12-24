Minnesota mayors say constituents 'scared' as fraud crisis leaves questions unanswered

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two of the nearly 100 Minnesota mayors demanding answers about the state’s unfolding fraud crisis described a climate of relentless uncertainty that has left some constituents "scared" about what lies ahead.

"My community is reaching out to me because they're not getting answers from DHS, from other legislators, and they're scared. There's so much unknown… and, as a mayor, we are the front line. We try to help them," South St. Paul Mayor Jimmy Francis said on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday.

So far, that help has involved putting concerned constituents in contact with county officials to find the answers they seek.

"Those that are receiving those benefits are really scared and frightened of what's next because they don't know," he added.

The scandal dates back to at least 2020 and involves fraudulent billing for a wide range of government services. It largely involves, but is not limited to, the state's Somali community.

Crosslake, Minnesota, Mayor Jackson Purfeerst spearheaded a letter co-signed by nearly 100 mayors to Gov. Tim Walz and other state officials on Monday, expressing deep concerns over the development.

"Fraud, unchecked spending and inconsistent fiscal management in St. Paul have trickled down to our cities. … Our state owes it to our citizens to practice responsible fiscal management and to stop taxing our families, seniors and businesses out of Minnesota," the letter reads in part.

Purfeerst said the number of mayors signing on to the letter is growing and stressed the extent of the crisis afflicting Minnesotans.

"If we do the quick math, $9 billion in fraud divided by 5.79 million Minnesotans comes out to roughly be 1,500 bucks a person that each hardworking Minnesotan has had stolen from them," he said.

Walz, who is running for a third term, took accountability in recent remarks to reporters.

"This is on my watch. I am accountable for this. And more importantly, I am the one that will fix it," he said.

But Walz questioned whether federal prosecutors' accusations that the fraud could have totaled in the billions were politically motivated.

"You should be equally outraged about $1 or whatever that number is, but they're using that number without the proof behind it," Walz said. "But to extrapolate what that number is for sensationalism, or to make statements about it, it doesn't really help us."

A spokesperson for Walz blasted the fraud investigation in a statement published in the Minnesota Star Tribune .

"This is clearly a coordinated political attack to try to silence one of the President’s most effective critics. The Governor takes fraud seriously and wishes they would too."

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.