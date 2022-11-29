Minnesota liberal arts college responds after students declare current all-gender housing insufficient

Students at a liberal arts college complained to their school's student-run newspaper that the current all-gender housing accommodation is not sufficient and needs to be expanded.

St. Paul, Minnesota-based Macalester College received backlash, although it currently accommodates transgender students by providing "intentional housing" in Doty Hall for first-years, and returning students are able to request to live in the "All-Gender Community."

Currently, the "All-Gender Community" reportedly houses 10 students.

Furthermore, returning students are also allowed "to live with whichever gender they identify with on single gendered floors."

Yet, a student named Nico Lipman, who claims to be "non-binary" and uses "they/them" pronouns, told Macalester College’s student-run newspaper "The Mac Weekly," that "they" did not feel supported after attending the college for four years.

Another non-binary student named Eli Flewell told The Mac Weekly that Macalester cannot call itself gender-affirming until it expands all-gender housing.

"[Macalester knows] that there’s a bunch of people who wanted all-gender housing and didn’t get it," Flewell said. "And I think that ‘unfair’ is not the right word. It feels like Mac is going back on their advertised values."

The residential services manager reportedly expressed hopes to meet the student’s demands to expand the all-gender housing options by the fall 2023 semester.

She is coordinating with the Department of Multicultural Life and Assistant Director of Diversity Education, Leadership, and Inclusion Mads Clark.

"As an institution that strives for affirmation of all gender identities, we are working in partnership with our students and colleagues to create living and learning environments that support the needs of our community," Joe Linstroth, spokesman for Macalester College, said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The Macalester students' complaints came in the wake of college students across the U.S. demanding all-gender housing to feel supported.

President Biden issued an executive order on his first day in office to prevent "discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation," which directed federal agencies to interpret the word sex to include gender identity and sexual orientation.