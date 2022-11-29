Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Minnesota liberal arts college responds after students declare current all-gender housing insufficient

St. Paul, Minnesota-based Macalester College received backlash for their 'all-gender' housing

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
Students at a liberal arts college complained to their school's student-run newspaper that the current all-gender housing accommodation is not sufficient and needs to be expanded.

St. Paul, Minnesota-based Macalester College received backlash, although it currently accommodates transgender students by providing "intentional housing" in Doty Hall for first-years, and returning students are able to request to live in the "All-Gender Community." 

Currently, the "All-Gender Community" reportedly houses 10 students.  

An LGBTQ+ flag flies over Union United Methodist Church in the South End of Boston on Jan. 5, 2020.

An LGBTQ+ flag flies over Union United Methodist Church in the South End of Boston on Jan. 5, 2020. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Furthermore, returning students are also allowed "to live with whichever gender they identify with on single gendered floors." 

Yet, a student named Nico Lipman, who claims to be "non-binary" and uses "they/them" pronouns, told Macalester College’s student-run newspaper "The Mac Weekly," that "they" did not feel supported after attending the college for four years.

Another non-binary student named Eli Flewell told The Mac Weekly that Macalester cannot call itself gender-affirming until it expands all-gender housing.  

"[Macalester knows] that there’s a bunch of people who wanted all-gender housing and didn’t get it," Flewell said. "And I think that ‘unfair’ is not the right word. It feels like Mac is going back on their advertised values."

The residential services manager reportedly expressed hopes to meet the student’s demands to expand the all-gender housing options by the fall 2023 semester.  

A school official at Trinity College physically took down two students' American flags from outside their dorm while allowing other flags, such as the LGBT and trans flags, to remain up.  

A school official at Trinity College physically took down two students' American flags from outside their dorm while allowing other flags, such as the LGBT and trans flags, to remain up.   (Photo credit: Finn McCole)

She is coordinating with the Department of Multicultural Life and Assistant Director of Diversity Education, Leadership, and Inclusion Mads Clark. 

Macalester College is working with students to expand its all-gender housing following student complaints. 

"As an institution that strives for affirmation of all gender identities, we are working in partnership with our students and colleagues to create living and learning environments that support the needs of our community," Joe Linstroth, spokesman for Macalester College, said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The Macalester students' complaints came in the wake of college students across the U.S. demanding all-gender housing to feel supported. 

A photo of school lockers

A photo of school lockers ((Credit: iStock))

President Biden issued an executive order on his first day in office to prevent "discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation," which directed federal agencies to interpret the word sex to include gender identity and sexual orientation.

