Military experts blame Biden's DEI push as US military enters 2024 with smallest fighting force in 80 years

Military experts sounded the alarm about the Biden administration's "woke" policies within the Department of Defense as the U.S. military is poised to be the smallest in 80 years, all while facing emerging global threats.

The number of active duty service members has declined by 64,000 within the last three years, bringing the total number of troops down to 1,284,500, according to the Defense Authorization Bill. This means the U.S. military will field the smallest force since before World War II.

Retired Navy SEAL Mike Sarraille accused the White House of treating U.S. troops stationed in the Middle East like "cannon fodder," arguing the Biden administration's leadership has heavily impacted the recruitment crisis.

"The few in the military have always carried the burden for the many, but the alarming decrease in numbers not only poses a threat to our national security and defense strategy, but it also raises a question: can we confront the emerging global threats? This is not a recruitment issue. This is a leadership problem," Sarraille told Carley Shimkus on "Fox & Friends First."

"Talent begets talent, and quite frankly, why would this younger generation want to go work for an administration that uses their troops as cannon fodder in the Middle East like we're seeing?"

"The administration, instead of creating a lethal force in raising our technology capabilities, has decided to implement woke progressive policies like renaming bases and funding or providing additional funding for DEI programs," he continued.

U.S. military recruiters fell short of their goals by 41,000 service members in fiscal year 2023, according to Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Ashish S. Vazirani.

Army veteran and counterterrorism expert Mike Glover, who leads a special operations prep course in Utah, said he has seen the number of sign-ups for his course dwindle as the military branches struggle to recruit new service members. He argued the crisis has stemmed from low morale, which has ultimately been impacted by a progressive policy push within the DOD.

"Part of it is national pride," Glover told "Fox & Friends" on Monday. "We had a lot of national pride. We had purpose. I know my generation in the military after 9/11 had significant purpose, but a lot of men and women in the military don't have a lot of purpose. And that's what we're missing across the board, I think, as a nation, especially in the military, so it's not surprising morale is at an all-time low."

The Army's recruitment has fallen by 8.3% since 2020, while the Marines have declined by 4.8%, the Air Force by 4.1% and the Navy by 2.7%, according to the Senate Committee on Armed Services.

Glover suggested re-focusing the military's effort on the mission, and away from DEI initiatives, could ultimately bolster the fighting force and help each branch recover from their years-long recruitment struggles.

"I think the number one thing I would do is focus on the mission," Glover said. "The mission is protecting our country. I think these woke politics and this ideology that has embedded itself in our military is bad for service. Like the unique thing about the Army that I grew up in was you could be all you could be, and then it was an Army of one as a motto."

"Now we're focused on focusing on individuals when it should be the team effort," he continued. "I think the esprit de corps lies in combat arms and special operations. I think we need to focus on that first, because a lot of men and women are being asked to sacrifice everything, and if they feel like they're not fighting for anything, that's a problem."