Sen. Mike Lee calls out 'disturbing direction' of Congress as some Democrats oppose support for Israel

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, weighed in on the United States' relations with Israel and argued there's a "disturbing" trend among some Democrats on supporting the Jewish state. On "Fox & Friends" Thursday, Lee pointed out the "troubling" shift in support as the United States has previously united on the issue of Israel's status in the Middle East.

SEN. MIKE LEE: I can assure you, I can't think of a single Republican who would want a divided capital [of Israel]. I'm certain that there are some Democrats. I still think they are vastly outnumbered. But the trend is in a disturbing direction. It used to be when I first got to the Senate, Israel was something that completely united all senators across party lines. It no longer is. And that's deeply troubling.

