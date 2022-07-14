Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Middle East
Published

Sen. Mike Lee calls out 'disturbing direction' of Congress as some Democrats oppose support for Israel

President Biden visits Jerusalem as part of Middle East trip

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Division over Israel is ‘disturbing’ trend: Sen. Lee Video

Division over Israel is ‘disturbing’ trend: Sen. Lee

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, comments on the state of U.S.-Israeli relations ahead of President Biden’s press conference in Jerusalem.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, weighed in on the United States' relations with Israel and argued there's a "disturbing" trend among some Democrats on supporting the Jewish state. On "Fox & Friends" Thursday, Lee pointed out the "troubling" shift in support as the United States has previously united on the issue of Israel's status in the Middle East. 

BIDEN SAYS DEMOCRATS WHO BELIEVE ISRAEL IS AN ‘APARTHEID STATE’ ARE ‘WRONG’: 'ISRAEL IS A DEMOCRACY

SEN. MIKE LEE: I can assure you, I can't think of a single Republican who would want a divided capital [of Israel]. I'm certain that there are some Democrats. I still think they are vastly outnumbered. But the trend is in a disturbing direction. It used to be when I first got to the Senate, Israel was something that completely united all senators across party lines. It no longer is. And that's deeply troubling.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: 

Iran deal is ‘a bad deal’ for everyone but Iran: Sen. Lee Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.