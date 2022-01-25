Expand / Collapse search
Mike Huckabee: Here’s why ‘Saturday Night Live’ is not funny

Huckabee called McKinnon a talent

Saturday Night Live isn't funny because they ignore the 'other side of political aisle': Huckabee Video

Saturday Night Live isn't funny because they ignore the 'other side of political aisle': Huckabee

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee says the late-night show lost its flair because of a lack of self-awareness on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Mike Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas, joined "The Ingraham Angle" on Monday night to discuss "Saturday Night Live" and why he believes the show misses the mark when it comes to comedy.

‘SNL’ WEEKEND UPDATE BIDEN NEEDED 2-HOUR PRESS CONFERENCE TO ‘LIST EVERYTHING THAT’S GONE WRONG’

MIKE HUCKABEE: You know, the interesting thing about it is Kate McKinnon is an incredibly talented and amazing actress—I’ll give her that. I don’t care how good the singer is, you’ve gotta give her the song. And the problem was the comedy writers who wrote that sketch just weren’t on their game. "Saturday Night Live" could be funny, but it isn’t. And in part, they just don’t seem to have any sense of self-awareness that there is another side of the political aisle where the real comedy is= going on right now and that’s tragic."

