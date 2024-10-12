Michigan Catholic bishops condemn Whitmer’s Doritos video stunt as offensive

Catholic officials in the state of Michigan, including its seven diocesan bishops, condemned Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s, D-Minn., recent viral video that many people viewed as her mocking Holy Communion.

Published to feminist author and filmmaker Liz Plank’s Instagram page on Thursday, the clip depicted Whitmer wearing a Harris-Walz hat and putting a Doritos chip into Plank’s mouth as the media figure knelt down on the floor.

"It is not just distasteful or ‘strange;’ it is an all-too-familiar example of an elected official mocking religious persons and their practices," Michigan Catholic Conference (MCC) President and CEO Paul A. Long said in a statement representing the views of Catholic leaders in the state.

Whitmer and Plank’s viral social media clip was meant to advocate for Vice President Kamala Harris’ polices ahead of the presidential election. It came from Whitmer’s appearance on Plank’s "Chip Chat" podcast that was published Thursday on YouTube.

The caption for Plank’s video read, "If he won’t, Gretchen Whitmer will. Chips aren’t just delicious, the CHIPS Act is a game-changer for U.S. tech and manufacturing, boosting domestic production of semiconductors to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers! Donald Trump would put that at risk."

In its statement, the Catholic conference blasted the stunt. "A video posted yesterday to social media platform Instagram featuring Governor Gretchen Whitmer has prompted the state’s Catholic bishops conference to express profound disappointment and offense taken at the actions in the video."

It continued, "In the skit, Whitmer lays a Dorito chip on the extended tongue of a woman, who as the camera pans out is shown to be kneeling in the same manner as one would when receiving Communion on the tongue. The governor then stares expressionless into the camera."

Additionally, conservatives on social media accused the governor and media figure of mocking the Christian sacrament.

Former Trump advisor Tim Murtaugh, for example, posted, "Let’s be clear what’s happening in this video. Gov. Whitmer of Michigan is pretending to give communion to an leftist podcaster on her knees, using a Dorito as the Eucharist while wearing a Harris-Walz hat. Do they want ZERO Catholic votes for Harris?"

When asked for comment, a political aide for Whitmer previously told Fox News Digital, "The governor’s social media is well known for infusing her communications with pop culture."

"This popular trend has been used by countless people, including Billie Eilish, Kylie Jenner, and Stephen Colbert, and the fact that people are paying attention to a video promoting President Biden’s CHIPS Act proves it’s working," they said.

MCC President Long insisted that Whitmer’s video "goes further than the viral online trend that inspired it, specifically imitating the posture and gestures of Catholics receiving the Holy Eucharist, in which we believe that Jesus Christ is truly present."

He added that even if the governor denies that offending Christians was her intention, "it has had an offensive impact."

The MCC statement continued, noting how the video reflects a wider decline in respect for religion. "People of this state and across the country have grown tired of and continue to express their alarm at the bar of civility and respect toward people of faith lowering by the day. Michigan is a religiously diverse state and includes thriving communities of Christian, Jewish, and Muslim believers."

"The time is now for those in public office, their handlers, and strategists to return a level of respect, civility, and appreciation for those who have found peace and fulfillment in life by worshiping God and serving their neighbor," in concluded.

The governor’s office did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital’s most recent request for comment on the MCC’s statement.