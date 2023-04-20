Michelle Obama says she was 'never invited back' to White House for her portrait unveiling in swipe at Trump

Former First Lady Michelle Obama revealed that she was not invited to the White House for the hanging of her official portrait, in a veiled swipe at former President Donald Trump.

When asked whether she had returned to the White House, Michelle Obama said that "wasn’t invited" during an interview with late night show host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

"Who’s she?" she added, riffing on the experience.

"It was really a beautiful experience," she said, referring to the portrait hanging in the White House.

"That’s tradition. You do your official portraits. The next president is supposed to invite you back to hang them. We were never invited back," she told Fallon.

President Joe Biden hosted the Obamas in 2022 to honor them for their portrait unveiling . It was the first time that Michelle Obama had visited the White House in 5 years.

This is not the first time that Michelle Obama has targeted Trump, writing in her 2022 memoir, "The Light We Carry," that she felt shaken and hurt by his victory in the 2016 election.

"It shook me profoundly to hear the man who replaced my husband as president openly and unapologetically using ethnic slurs, making selfishness and hate somehow acceptable, refusing to condemn white supremacists or to support people demonstrating for racial justice," she wrote in the book, released 6 years after Trump replaced her husband, former President Barack Obama, as president.

Michelle Obama has also admitted that she cried for a half hour after she and Barack boarded Air Force One upon leaving the White House for the last time.

"When those doors shut, I cried for 30 minutes straight, uncontrollable sobbing, because that's how much we were holding it together for eight years," the former first lady said during an episode of her podcast that was shared with People.

She also claimed that the audience at Trump’s inauguration was not diverse enough.

"To sit on that stage and watch the opposite of what we represented on display – there was no diversity, there was no color on that stage," Obama said. "There was no reflection of the broader sense of America."

Fox News’ Michael Lee contributed to this report.