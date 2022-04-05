Expand / Collapse search
EDUCATION
Published

Rep. Waltz hits back after Psaki calls Florida parental rights law 'harsh'

Waltz says teaching 'sexuality' to young children is unacceptable in state classrooms

Fox News Staff
Rep. Waltz hits back after Psaki dodges question on Florida's parental rights law

Rep. Waltz hits back after Psaki dodges question on Florida's parental rights law

Florida Rep. Michael Waltz defends Florida's Parental Rights in Education law after White House press secretary Jen Psaki called it a 'politically charged, harsh law.'

Florida Rep. Michael Waltz defended the state's new Parental Rights in Education law, saying it's ‘unacceptable’ to teach sexuality to young children, after White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the law "politically charged" and "harsh."On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, Waltz told Pete Hegseth the law allows parents to take back control of their children's education and calls for a return to teaching basics like reading and writing.

DEMOCRATS CLAIM FLORIDA IS PUSHING ‘DON’T SAY GAY' BILL. HERE'S WHAT THE LEGISLATION ACTUALLY SAYS

REP. MICHAEL WALTZ: We should not be teaching sexuality to 5-year-olds, to pre-kindergartners, to first-graders, second-graders. It's just unacceptable. That kind of issue, even if it would come up – I know you're you're a dad, Pete. So am I – I don't see that coming up with 5, 6, 7-year-olds. But to the extent it does, that needs to be handled at home, number one. 

Number two: Right now, the United States is sitting 31st in the world in math, and I believe ninth or tenth in reading. Let's teach reading and writing to our kindergartners through first-graders. And, at the core of this, is parents taking their children's education back. This is a parental bill of rights in terms of taking charge of their education in Florida. And that's what this bill is going to do. And it's supported by a majority of Floridians.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

