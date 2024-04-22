Michael Rapaport speaks out against anti-Israel demonstrators at Columbia, says they're 'bullies,' 'cowards'

Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport spoke outside Columbia University on Monday at a pro-Israel event against the anti-Israel protesters occupying the university's campus and called them "bullies" and "cowards."

"If these people were screaming at any other group of people, this would be taken care of," Rapaport said of the Columbia anti-Israel protesters. "I'm wishing everybody a happy, happy, safe Passover."

He repeatedly called on Hamas to release the Israeli hostages.

"These are bullies. These are cowards. These are pathetic, low-life scumbags," Rapaport said. "It's embarrassing. But agenda number 1 is to free our hostages. Agenda number 1-A is to eradicate Hamas.",

Rapaport also said the protests at Columbia were not peaceful and called the situation an "embarrassment."

The liberal comedian also predicted on Monday that former President Trump would win the 2024 election because of the protests taking over Columbia and Yale University.

"You know what's going to be great?" Rapaport sarcastically remarked. "When d--- stained Donald Trump gets elected — and I ain't saying I'm voting for him — but when he does win, and he's going to win, the screaming and yelling that you f------ p---- a-- blow--- miserable mother f------ on college campuses are doing now, the screaming that you are doing at Jews about, ‘Free Palestine,’ the screaming you are doing at Zionists is nothing compared to the screaming you are going to be doing come November, when d--- stained Donald Trump wins the presidency because of you. Because of you."

Dozens of students were arrested and suspended at Yale and Columbia after anti-Israel agitators set up encampments on campus in the past week.

Rapaport, who has spent years attacking Trump in expletive-laden rants, said he would put up with the former president getting re-elected if it meant angering anti-Israel activists.

"It would be worth the screaming, the crying and the yelling. I can't wait to see those f------ protests come November when d--- stained Donald Trump wins because of you f------ little b---jobs," he said, before laughing.

"I can't wait!" he added.

The comedian also said in November that voting for Trump was on the table for him if antisemitism was not addressed in the U.S.

Fox News' Kristine Parks contributed to this report.