Michael Rapaport speaks out against anti-Israel demonstrators at Columbia, says they're 'bullies,' 'cowards'

Actor predicted on Monday that Trump would win the election because of anti-Israel fanatics

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
Actor Michael Rapaport calls Columbia anti-Israel protests an 'embarrassment to New York City' Video

Actor Michael Rapaport calls Columbia anti-Israel protests an 'embarrassment to New York City'

Comedian and actor Michael Rapoport said Monday the anti-Israel protests happening at Columbia University are an "embarrassment to New York City."

Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport spoke outside Columbia University on Monday at a pro-Israel event against the anti-Israel protesters occupying the university's campus and called them "bullies" and "cowards."

"If these people were screaming at any other group of people, this would be taken care of," Rapaport said of the Columbia anti-Israel protesters. "I'm wishing everybody a happy, happy, safe Passover." 

He repeatedly called on Hamas to release the Israeli hostages. 

"These are bullies. These are cowards. These are pathetic, low-life scumbags," Rapaport said. "It's embarrassing. But agenda number 1 is to free our hostages. Agenda number 1-A is to eradicate Hamas.",

Michael Rapaport

Michael Rapaport speaks to the crowd people gathered outside the HaKirya base which serves as the IDF's headquarters to demand the return of the hostages held by Hamas on February 24, 2024 in Tel Aviv, Israel.  ((Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images))

FAR-LEFT COMIC MICHAEL RAPAPORT SAYS VOTING FOR TRUMP IS ‘ON THE TABLE’ AFTER SEEING ILLEGALS BEAT NYPD

Rapaport also said the protests at Columbia were not peaceful and called the situation an "embarrassment." 

The liberal comedian also predicted on Monday that former President Trump would win the 2024 election because of the protests taking over Columbia and Yale University. 

"You know what's going to be great?" Rapaport sarcastically remarked. "When d--- stained Donald Trump gets elected — and I ain't saying I'm voting for him — but when he does win, and he's going to win, the screaming and yelling that you f------ p---- a-- blow--- miserable mother f------ on college campuses are doing now, the screaming that you are doing at Jews about, ‘Free Palestine,’ the screaming you are doing at Zionists is nothing compared to the screaming you are going to be doing come November, when d--- stained Donald Trump wins the presidency because of you. Because of you."

Dozens of students were arrested and suspended at Yale and Columbia after anti-Israel agitators set up encampments on campus in the past week.

Rapaport at rally

Pro-Israel comedian Michael Rapaport recently shared a video of himself trashing the Canadian government after it voted to halt selling arms to Israel this week.  (Alexi J. Rosenfeld / Stringer)

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT ORDERS VIRTUAL CLASSES AS ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS TAKE OVER: 'WE NEED A RESET'

Rapaport, who has spent years attacking Trump in expletive-laden rants, said he would put up with the former president getting re-elected if it meant angering anti-Israel activists. 

"It would be worth the screaming, the crying and the yelling. I can't wait to see those f------ protests come November when d--- stained Donald Trump wins because of you f------ little b---jobs," he said, before laughing. 

"I can't wait!" he added.

NYPD officers patrol as pro-Palestine protestors demonstrate outside of Columbia University’s campus

NYPD officers patrol as pro-Palestine protestors demonstrate outside of Columbia University’s campus in New York City on Thursday, April 18, 2024. Multiple students were arrested as officers cleared an encampment on the campus’ lawn. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

The comedian also said in November that voting for Trump was on the table for him if antisemitism was not addressed in the U.S.

Fox News' Kristine Parks contributed to this report. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.