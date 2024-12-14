Michael Moore defends anger at the health care industry: More blood on their hands than '9/11 terrorists'

Left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore declared that the anger shown towards the health care industry is justified and that he wanted to fuel that anger in a new post.

Writing on his Substack page Friday, Moore noted he doesn’t condone murder, but insisted that the rage that people feel towards the industry should be amplified in the wake of the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

"The anger is 1000% justified. It is long overdue for the media to cover it. It is not new. It has been boiling. And I’m not going to tamp it down or ask people to shut up. I want to pour gasoline on that anger," he said. He also included a free upload to YouTube of his 2007 documentary "Sicko," which takes aim at the U.S. pharmaceutical and health insurance industries.

"These insurance corporations and their executives have more blood on their hands than a thousand 9/11 terrorists," he added. "And that’s why they are scrubbing their executives’ profiles from their websites and putting up fences around their headquarters."

Moore’s words come almost a week after Maryland resident and Ivy League graduate Luigi Mangione was arrested and charged with Thompson’s murder outside a Manhattan hotel.

The shooting prompted a wave of condemnation and horror at the killing, but also celebration among some who chose sympathy with Americans they see as victimized by the country's health care system.

Moore’s article indicated he was in the latter camp.

"In his manifesto, he references how I’ve ‘illuminated the corruption and greed,’ implying folks should go to my work to understand the complexity — and the power-hungry abuse — within our current system," Moore wrote, adding that since being mentioned in the suspect's manifesto, he’s been constantly asked if he condemns Thompson’s killing.

"Hmmm. Do I condemn murder? That’s an odd question," he wrote. "In Fahrenheit 9/11, I condemned the murder of hundreds of thousands of innocent Iraqi people and the senseless murder of our own American soldiers at the hands of our American government."

He added, "In my 35 years as a filmmaker, have I said or done anything that has implied I condone murder?"

However, Moore chose to focus his condemnation on health care companies, stating, "Here’s a sad statistic for you: In the United States, we have a whopping 1.4 million people employed with the job of DENYING HEALTH CARE, vs only 1 million doctors in the entire country!"

Moore wrote he supports the anger that people have shown towards healthcare companies since Thompson’s death.

"Yes, I condemn murder, and that’s why I condemn America’s broken, vile, rapacious, bloodthirsty, unethical, immoral health care industry and I condemn every one of the CEOs who are in charge of it," he declared.