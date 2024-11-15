After confidently predicting Trump was ‘toast,’ Michael Moore lashes out at Americans: ‘Not a good people’

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore broke his silence about the 2024 election on Wednesday, lashing out at Americans as "not a good people" for electing Donald Trump to a second term by a wide margin.

By contrast, the progressive director and activist offered total confidence before the election, predicting Trump was "toast" against Vice President Kamala Harris.

"If you stop and think about it, we’ve come up with a lot of doozies in our history," he wrote in a post on MichaelMoore.com. "Like the genocide of 20 million Native Americans. Or the enslavement of 12 million kidnapped Africans. Or us invading Vietnam and killing 4 million Asian people for no reason at all. We are not a good people."

After saying that America has a "laundry list of evil deeds that led us directly to last week," he derided fellow citizens for picking "a 34-time convicted felon, a fascist, and a civilly-charged and convicted sexual abuser to be our 47th president of the United States."

Moore’s current sentiments about Americans are quite the contrast to what he said before the election.

On November 3, two days before the election, he appeared on MSNBC and cheered his fellow citizens: "The majority of Americans do not want this divisiveness, they don’t want a threat of violence. We are okay to disagree with each other, but that’s where it ends."

Portraying Americans as largely an easygoing bunch, the filmmaker continued, "We go to vote, who wins, wins. Half the time, I have been very happy with who has won, and the other half of the time, I haven’t been. And we move on with our lives."

He confidently predicted on MSNBC that Trump was "toast," saying of Trump's supporters: "I think they are going to be very surprised – I’m talking about the Trump people and the MAGA nation – by what is going to happen on Tuesday."

"I feel the same way that I felt a few weeks ago, that Trump is toast, absolutely. I feel it more now."

In October, he mocked, "Democrats, they're such a frightened group of people," telling a CNN host, "I mean, they still think that Trump is going to win."

But in his post-election critique on MichaelMoore.com, the director chided Democrats and the Harris campaign: "It’s possible that history may be kinder to us if, next time, the working class doesn’t see our candidate campaigning with Wall Street billionaires. Or having to watch the campaign celebrate being endorsed by war criminals."

Moore concluded by calling for kindness: "The first step in counteracting Trump’s crusade of cruelty, hatred, bigotry, misogyny, ignorance and fear is for each of us, in our daily lives, to be kind."

The director also asked his supporters to "forgive someone." Without naming names, he added, "Just because you know you should. Because it’s been too long. Because it’s the right thing to do."