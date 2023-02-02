Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Miami mocked for Africa-themed police for Black History month: 'THIS CANNOT BE'

'This type of tone deaf performative action is what provokes a 'war on wokeness’' an MSNBC legal analyst tweeted.

By Alexander Hall | Fox News
close
Police cruiser decorated to celebrate Black History Month Video

Police cruiser decorated to celebrate Black History Month

A police cruiser in Miami was decorated to celebrate Black History Month, and it was not well received by Twitter.

The city of Miami received mockery on Thursday after Mayor Francis Suarez unveiled a new police cruiser decorated with Africa-themed imagery to celebrate Black History Month. 

"This is a beautiful collaboration to commemorate Black history and Black History Month and the history of African Americans and our police department and our city," Suarez said. "This is Black history."

Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales was also in attendance for the unveiling. 

10 FACTS ABOUT BLACK HISTORY MONTH THAT ARE WELL WORTH KNOWING DURING OBSERVANCES IN FEBRUARY

A newly decorated police cruiser to celebrate Black History Month caused outrage across Twitter.

A newly decorated police cruiser to celebrate Black History Month caused outrage across Twitter.

Florida-based reporter Joshua Caballos claimed that the mayor’s office was not involved with the cruiser’s design.

"I just spoke to Black police union (@mcpba1946) president Stanley Jean-Poix. He said Mayor Suarez's office had nothing to do with the design of the car," he wrote. "the design had the full approval of the union before it was unveiled. ‘It celebrates our African ancestry’ he said."

However, not everyone was happy about the new police vehicle. 

Former President & Director-Counsel of LDF (NAACP Legal Defense Fund) Sherrilyn Ifill was one such example, who tweeted, "THIS CANNOT BE." 

Republican Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks to the media during the annual hurricane preparation exercise at the City of Miami's Emergency Operations Center on May 29, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

Republican Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks to the media during the annual hurricane preparation exercise at the City of Miami's Emergency Operations Center on May 29, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Some Twitter users mocked the car for being a tonedeaf tribute to Black History Month.

FLORIDA PUBLIC UNIVERSITIES SPENT $15 MILLION OF TAXPAYER DOLLARS ON CRT, DIVERSITY INITIATIVES: REPORT

MSNBC legal analyst Charles F. Coleman tweeted, "1. Because Florida 2. Tell me you don't have a D&I person without telling me you don't have a D&I person. 3. No, you don't get credit for just trying. This type of tone deaf performative action is what provokes a ‘war on wokeness’ when we are made to accept the unacceptable."

Washington Examiner columnist T. Becket Adams wrote, "I laughed out loud." 

Frequent MSNBC guest and outspoken liberal Elie Mystal tweeted, "... ... Wut Is This? ????????"

"I AM WHEEZING," Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah tweeted. 

The actions of Tennessee's former SCORPION team, namely the beating of Tyre Nichols, are on the minds of many Americans, especially with Nichols' recent funeral.

The actions of Tennessee's former SCORPION team, namely the beating of Tyre Nichols, are on the minds of many Americans, especially with Nichols' recent funeral. (City of Memphis via AP, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The CEO of racism just had to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy," digital strategist Greg Price joked that racism had been destroyed by the car's political message. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Suarez's office for comment about the criticism, but did not immediately receive a response. 

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.