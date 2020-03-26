Miami mayor on his fight against coronavirus: 'I'm hopeful that I can hug my family soon'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez joined "Your World with Neil Cavuto" Thursday to discuss his personal struggle against the coronavirus and how his city is fighting the pandemic.

Suarez began by updating Cavuto on his condition 13 days after disclosing that he had tested positive for the virus.

"I feel great. Thankfully, I've been in that category of people that is fairly asymptomatic, which of course is also a problematic category because that's a category of people who can also spread the virus," Suarez said. "I've been in quarantine now for two weeks."

Suarez noted that he had tested positive for the virus on Monday, but "I just took a test today and I should have the results by tomorrow and hopefully beginning the process of leaving quarantine based on ... CDC guidelines. So I'm hopeful that I can hug my family soon."

The mayor also detailed what his city is doing to combat the spread of the virus, including implementing a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in the hope that it will impact the "curve" of infections.

"We want to do everything that we can in the city, understanding that the city of Miami has the most cases in the state of Florida, ... [to] reduce the curve or flatten the curve so that we can return back to normal."

"But we're going to be aggressive in disciplining our residents to make sure that we can get out of this as quickly as possible," Suarez warned.

Suarez did say he did want residents to "recreate" but to do so while observing "social distancing."

"What you can do is, you can go out for a walk. You can walk your dog. You can ride a bicycle. We do want people to have, to be able to recreate so long as they observe social distancing," Suarez said. "And if you're from out of town, please go home."