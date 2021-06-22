Meghan McCain skewers Democrats' rhetoric on voter ID laws: 'The average American just isn't buying it'

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain skewered rhetoric from Democrats opposing the push for voter ID laws in states across the country, telling her co-hosts that "the average American just isn't buying it."

McCain cited a Monday Monmouth University poll showing a "supermajority" of Americans support requiring a photo ID to cast a vote, and predicted that the Democrats' rhetoric against such measures could pose problems for them heading into the 2022 midterms.

WIDESPREAD SUPPORT FOR VOTER ID AND MAKING EARLY VOTING EASIER: NATIONAL POLL

According to the Monmouth poll, four in five Americans (80%) support requiring voters to show photo identification in order to cast a ballot. Only 18% oppose such a measure, with most of the opposition coming from Democrats.

"What’s fascinating to me is we have been told on shows like this and by many pundits on cable news that requiring … an I.D. in order to vote is akin to the Jim Crow South, that these two things are basically the same," McCain said. "And what's fascinating is this narrative and this rhetoric is just not being sold to voters."

WASHINGTON POST PANNED FOR REPORT ON STACEY ABRAMS, DEMOCRATS' ‘EVOLUTION’ ON VOTER ID: ‘AN ABSOLUTE DISGRACE’

"It’s interesting to me that narrative isn’t expanding anywhere. I think that’s going to be a problem for voters going forward," she added. "You even see people like Stacey Abrams sort of hedging on this. In her home state of Georgia she has obvious, and she has made very clear, political aspirations to run for office again, and I think she knows that this just isn’t being sold."

McCain compared attempts to define opposition to voter I.D. laws with attempts at explaining what policies are actually being advocated for by movements to "defund the police," such as redirecting funds from police departments to help other areas of need within a community. Data shows that rhetoric from such movements isn't selling because of spikes in violent crime.

"This is going to be a problem going into the midterms if your only narrative is [to] defund the police and [that] having an I.D. to vote is innately racist," McCain said. "Those are going to be problems for Democrats because the average American just isn’t buying it."