Dan Bongino rips liberals and media over support for defunding police: 'Don't lecture me'

Fox News host and former NYPD officer Dan Bongino ripped into the media and liberals on Monday for supporting the defund the police movement amid rising crime in major U.S. cities.

DAN BONGINO: We know what works guys. You guys are in New York it’s not like liberals don’t know what works. They know it, they lived through the Giuliani broken windows policing and they’re just reverting back to the old stuff. Why? You want people to get hurt? You want crime to go up? They’re not stupid. That would be the easiest explanation for liberals, but it’s not true…

You can be a media guy all you want. I know you were 14, you went to journalism school—now you’re 18 and you’re blogging and think you’re a police expert. I lived through it. I was there. Don’t lecture me, you dunces…

Liberals, again, are scratching their heads right now, looking to their golden calf Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for guidance.

