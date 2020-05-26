Meghan McCain rips Memorial Day weekend partiers, says they're 'rubbing their nose' at first responders

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain had strong words Tuesday for people who gathered on beaches and at pool parties over Memorial Day weekend despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"I was very upset over the weekend over this because, again, I've been completely isolated and quarantined, and all I want to do by August is be able to buy a crib for my baby in a store and visit my father's grave. That's it," McCain said.

"That's all I want to do before the fall, and to see people sort of, like, rubbing their nose at all the sacrifices of our first responders, and there's still so much unknown about this virus. Look, I've been very, very disheartened and it's happening everywhere. It's a red state [and] blue state problem."

Sheriff’s deputies and beach patrols tried to make sure people kept their distance from others as they soaked up the rays on the sand and at parks and other recreation sites around the country.

White House coronavirus task force response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said Sunday that she was “very concerned” about scenes of people crowding together over the weekend.

“We really want to be clear all the time that social distancing is absolutely critical," she said on ABC’s “This Week". "And if you can’t social distance and you’re outside, you must wear a mask."

In Missouri, people packed bars and restaurants at the Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend. One video showed a crammed pool in which vacationers lounged close together without masks, St. Louis station KMOV-TV reported.

"Look, I have been advocating on this show for over a month to re-open the economy," McCain said. "I have been advocating given all the reasons, suicide rates are spiking, opioid overdoses. Obviously, the economy is completely collapsing. I think I'm just confused as to why I've been advocating for a slow roll open of the economy if we aren't going to have some kind of in-between between completely isolating, quarantining forever and 'Girls Gone Wild.'

"I'm very confused, because for me when you see that gripping New York Times cover with all the names of the people who have died -- which, by the way, people who are close to me have lost family members from the COVID crisis," she added.

"I think I'm just confused at the insensitivity."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.