Meghan McCain hints she’s voting for Biden over Trump: 'Politics is personal'

ABC News’ Meghan McCain serves as the token conservative on “The View,” but hinted on Wednesday that she would vote for Democratic front-runner Joe Biden over President Trump in November.

“I just has a really long conversation with him a few days ago… I love him dearly,” McCain told Andy Cohen on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” when asked about Biden.

DONALD TRUMP'S FEUD WITH MCCAIN FAMILY ESCALATES: 'I WAS NEVER A FAN'

Trump and McCain’s father, the late Sen. John McCain, were longtime rivals, dating back to well before Trump was elected president.

McCain promised viewers that she would publicly disclose whomever she votes for, but didn’t officially commit to ditching the Republican Party.

“It really shouldn’t take a rocket scientist to know there’s one man who has made pain in my life a living hell, and another man who has like literally shepherded me through the grief process. This really shouldn’t be rocket science for people,” McCain said.

TRUMP RIPS INTO MCCAIN'S LEGACY, SUPPORT FOR IRAQ WAR DURING SPEECH TO OHIO PLANT WORKERS

Cohen simply responded, “Wow,” before asking if Biden would be the first Democrat that the McCain family has voted for. She said her parents were “old, old friends” with the Bidens.

“He’s been so integral in my life, especially since my dad got sick,” McCain said. “The Trumps are always making my mom cry… politics is personal, too.”

McCain said “character is really important” in this moment in American history and she would like a president who doesn’t stir up fear and anger.

The president has regularly bashed the late McCain even after his 2018 death, often pointing to his "thumbs down" vote that derailed efforts to pass the "skinny repeal" of ObamaCare, among other criticisms. Trump has even declared he "was never a fan" of the late-senator.

In 2015, after McCain had said Trump's platform had "fired up the crazies," Trump mocked McCain's imprisonment in the Vietnam War, saying: "I like people that weren't captured."

Meghan McCain regularly defends her father on Twitter and on "The View,” often putting her in an awkward situation as the show’s conservative voice.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn and Andrew O’Reilly contributed to this report.