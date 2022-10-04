McEnany, 'Outnumbered' sound off on new videos showing crime crisis: This will be why Democrats lose

‘Outnumbered’ co-host Kayleigh McEnany ripped Democrats for soft-on-crime policies that have led to a sharp uptick in violent crime in New York City and other major cities, saying the issue will lead to the party losing in November's midterms. McEnany also pointed to Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman's history of leniency with criminals while cracking down on law-abiding gun owners.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: There was a woman who was stabbed to death with a pair of scissors by a man. Guess who was the lone vote to get this man and commute his sentence, this guy convicted of first degree murder? A guy named John Fetterman, who happens to be the Democratic nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania. This same man wants to end open carry for law-abiding men and women who just want a gun to protect themselves in high-crime jurisdictions, which happen to begin with 'D' for Democrat. That is where we see this. L.A., New York City, Philadelphia.

There is a trend here. Democrats, you've got to beware here because victims are going to hold you accountable. Not just victims -- voters are going to hold you accountable. The Monmouth poll that came out yesterday. Top issue, 82% inflation. Number two issue, 72% crime. Crime is the reason Mandela Barnes is now trailing in Wisconsin. Crime is the reason John Fetterman is within a single digit of losing to Mehmet Oz. Crime is the reason you have a guy surging in L.A. for mayor who wants to add 1,500 cops to the beat. Crime is the new education. It was education last year. I still think education is important, but all the polling is showing crime is the reason that Democrats are going to lose in about 30-something days.

