McCarthy: The American people cannot 'afford' Democrats or their policies

With inflation spiraling out of control, economists warning of Carteresque stagflation and a surge in crime, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy asked Americans if they can "afford" the Democrats' electoral price tag.

McCarthy, R-Calif., told "Jesse Watters Primetime" that 2022 will be a "kitchen table election" where American families must compare their straits over the past two years to how they fared under Republican majorities.

"The biggest pain they've done to the American people is they're charging him more money," McCarthy said of Democrats led by Biden, Sen. Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"And the real question for this election would be, can we afford them? Can we afford their policies that bring us inflation — that our food costs more? Everything costs more? Can we afford their policy of defunding the police, making our streets unsafe and our schools unsafe? Can we afford their policy when it comes to the border?" he asked.

Besides budgetary concerns, McCarthy said there are other costs associated with reelecting Democrats this fall.

"We have millions of people coming here illegally. We have people on the terrorist watch list coming into the country. But what's even worse is with fentanyl now the number one killer of people between the ages of 18 and 45, and that's coming across our border from China," he said.

In both a fiscal and occupational sense, McCarthy said Americans cannot afford Democrats in office because of how they have shut down U.S. energy speculation and curbed its global dominance seen under former President Donald Trump.

Democratic leaders on the federal level have curbed international pipelines in the Plains states and the speculatory potential of production in states like Alaska, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

"Can we afford their foreign policy that makes the world weaker [or] their energy policy that makes us more dependent? We've got to make a change, and that's why November cannot come soon enough," McCarthy said, noting he paid $6.59 a gallon filling up his vehicle in his home area.

"[That's] all based upon Democratic policy from day one when they went into office," he said.