McAuliffe backtracks days before election, says governor's race is 'not about Trump': 'Significant shift'

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe appeared to do an about face on the kind of role former President Trump has had on the race, telling the press over the weekend that it's "not about Trump" despite evoking his name for months leading up to Election Day.

The Democrat said the election is "not about Trump" at an event in Virginia Beach Saturday.

But McAuliffe, who served as governor of Virginia from 2014 to 2018, has mentioned Trump a few times along the way, as media observers pointed out. For instance, he has routinely accused his Republican opponent Glenn Youngkin of wanting to be a "Trump wannabe," tying him to 45 on both the campaign trail and in the media. His campaign's negative ads against Youngkin also remind voters that Youngkin once said Trump represents much of the reason he's running for governor.

VIRGINIA GOVERNOR’S RACE: HOW TO VOTE

McAuliffe's Trump comparisons also caught the attention of CNN's Dana Bash, who in a recent interview jokingly told the Democrat she would take a sip every time he mentioned the former president's name.

"You mentioned Donald Trump. I'm glad I have two cups here so I can keep drinking when you mention Donald Trump's name," Bash quipped.

Christian Martinez, the rapid response director for Youngkin, used the clip to reiterate the campaign's point that McAuliffe "only ever talks about one thing...Donald Trump."

A recent Fox News poll showed Youngkin surpassing McAuliffe with 53% of the vote to McAuliffe's 45%. Several people noted that his backtracking on Trump suggested a bit of desperation and was not a good sign for his campaign. Analysts have suggested the issue of education may have played a sizable factor in those numbers. Virginia parents have confronted their local school boards to voice their concerns about progressive teaching agendas, only to be told by McAuliffe at a debate that they should not have a say in educators' lesson plans. The Youngkin campaign quickly turned around to use that soundbite in campaign ads.

In the Fox News poll, 52% of those polled said they trust Youngkin more on education, to McAuliffe's 44%.

MCAULIFFE GETS ‘AGITATED’ WHEN ASKED ABOUT PANICKING CAMPAIGN, EFFORTS TO TIE YOUNGKIN TO TRUMP: REPORT

"Biden literally said Trump’s name 24 times in one speech with McAuliffe last week," Fox News contributor Joe Concha observed. "McAuliffe has also mentioned Trump at every stop."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other potential signs that the McAuliffe campaign is starting to feel the heat with Youngkin closing in is that the Democrat has recently received boosts from former President Obama, first lady Jill Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl asked McAuliffe why he needed the assists last week, noting that he was competing in a state where a Republican hasn't won a statewide race in 12 years.

"We’ve got Stacey Abrams in here, two visits by the president, a visit by the former President Obama, a visit by the first lady, a visit by the vice president," Karl said. "Why all the -- why do you need all the help?"

Some of his supporters have seemed to take drastic measures to try and turn the tide. Over the weekend it was discovered that members of the anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project sent a group of actors to pretend to be White supremacists in support of Youngkin.