Reporter asks McAuliffe 'why do you need all the help' as big-name Democrats rush to help him campaign

ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl bluntly asked Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe why he needs so much help in a state where a Republican hasn't won a statewide race in 12 years.

In recent days, McAuliffe has enlisted President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris and a slew of other liberal household names in hopes he can get the extra boost needed to win the closely watched race. The Virginia governor's race is often looked at as a national bellwether. In 2017, a comfortable win for Democrat Ralph Northam preceded Democrats taking back the House the following year, as did Republican Bob McDonnell's landslide victory in 2009 before the GOP won the House in 2010.

Polls have shown McAuliffe, who was previously elected governor in 2013, tied with GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin and Biden’s own popularity is on the decline after carrying Virginia comfortably in 2020.

Democrats appear nervous, and Karl took notice.

"We’ve got Stacey Abrams in here, two visits by the president, a visit by the former President Obama, a visit by the first lady, a visit by the vice president," Karl observed before asking, "Why all the -- why do you need all the help?"

McAulliffe responded, "We did this last time. I mean, we did the same thing in ’13. I mean, we always bring them in. This is the biggest race in America. Who doesn’t want to be here?"

But Washington Times columnist Joseph Curl feels the question itself was significant.

"It was a telling question," Curl wrote. "McAuliffe suddenly finds himself locked in a tight race just six days before Election Day."

Curl then pointed out that McAulliffe seemingly needs the "big guns" to help him out.

At one point during his chat with Karl, McAulliffe said he expects his race to "set the tone" for the Democratic Party ahead of 2022 midterm elections.

"So if you lose, it’s [a] bad sign," Karl responded.

"We’re not going to lose, Jonathan," McAulliffe said. "Who thinks like that?"

