Mayra Flores rips Biden administration for 'politicizing' border crisis: 'Nothing surprises me anymore'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Congresswoman Mayra Flores sounded the alarm Wednesday on how the border crisis is affecting migrant children, as a Republican women's coalition visits the southern border to raise awareness on what migrants continue to face during their trek to the United States.

Rep. Flores spoke with "Fox & Friends First" co-host Todd Piro about the horrors women and children have faced, urging Biden to visit South Texas to see the treacherous impacts of his policy firsthand.

"Nothing surprises me anymore," Flores told Piro. "We are sick and tired here in South Texas that the Biden administration has politicized this because this shouldn't be political. Wanting safer borders shouldn't be a Democrat or Republican issue. This should be a red, blue and white issue."

LEAKED ICE DOC SHOWS ‘ALTERNATIVES TO DETENTION PROGRAM’ HAS ‘LITTLE VALUE’ BUT 'SIGNIFICANT EXPENSE'

"We should all come together," she continued. "I am sick and tired of seeing thousands of children coming into our country to be sold into child sex trafficking. If we want to end child sex trafficking, we need to secure our borders."

The coalition was brought together by the Winning For Women Action Fund (WFW AF), the political arm of the conservative women's advocacy group Winning For Women, and POLARIS National Security, a Republican national security advocacy organization.

The women visited the border region between McAllen, Texas and Reynosa, Mexico on Tuesday to see the crisis firsthand, as well as meet with law enforcement officials and victims of human and drug trafficking.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"At the end of the day, this is a national security issue that this administration just continues to ignore, and honestly, I don't know what it's going to take," Flores said. "I don't know how many children have to die on the southern border. I don't know how many thousands of immigrants have to die for them to wake up."

Flores slammed Biden and Vice President Harris for not visiting the border, accusing them of manipulating immigration policy to garner additional votes during election cycles.

"I am sick and tired of the Biden administration and the Democrat Party using the Hispanic community to get to get votes," Flores said. "We've had enough and we are no longer going to be taken for granted. We need representation in Washington and I am that representation and we're going to win in November."

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.