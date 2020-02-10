Rep. Max Rose backs Bloomberg: Dems cannot 'race to the far left'

Ahead of the New Hampshire presidential primary, Rep. Max Rose, D-N.Y., said on Monday that former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg is the most viable Democratic Party nominee because his competitors’ policy ideas are outside the mainstream.

“In 2018, the Democrats flipped 41 seats, running on infrastructure, anti-corruption, health care prices, and most, importantly, earning back the trust of voters with service-driven, service-proven candidates,” Rose told “America’s Newsroom."

SANDERS IN LEAD, BUTTIGIEG SLIPPING, KLOBUCHAR SURGING IN NEW HAMPSHIRE POLL ON PRIMARY EVE

Rose went on to say, “Only the Democratic Party establishment will look at a record of 41-0 and say, ‘Nope, I don’t want to do that. I’m gonna try something different and engage in a race to the far-left.’ It has certainly been the wrong way to go, it’s something I disagree with and it is one of the reasons why I’m a supporter of Mike Bloomberg.”

On the eve of New Hampshire’s presidential primary, one of the final public opinion polls in the first primary in the race for the White House indicates Sen. Bernie Sanders with a clear lead, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg slipping, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota surging.

Sanders stands at 27 percent support among likely Democratic presidential primary voters in New Hampshire, according to the final Suffolk University daily tracking poll for the Boston Globe and WBZ-TV.

“I do stand by the fact that Mike Bloomberg is the best candidate,” Rose said.

Rose said that Bloomberg’s “extraordinary leadership” restored New York City after the impact of 9/11, making it a global powerhouse of the 21 century.

“America has had a similar crossroads and I believe Mike’s right for the job,” Rose concluded.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.