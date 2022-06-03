Expand / Collapse search
Matt Schlapp: The American people aren't stupid

Schlapp says Biden is not up to the job of being president

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp digs into President Biden for contributing to the United States' 'out-of-control inflation' on 'Hannity.'

American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp criticized President Biden Friday night on "Hannity." Schlapp said the United States' "out-of-control inflation" is a result of Biden's economic policies.

MATT SCHLAPP: The problem is that all of these policies have compounded to this out-of-control inflation that it seems like there's nothing they can do because they always want to spend more to solve it — and combine that with the fact that our energy prices, which is part of inflation, has everybody panicked about what's going to happen with their jobs.

WHITE HOUSE DENIES BIDEN IS AT FAULT FOR INFLATION

And let's bring up one last thing: We're not even back to the employment rates — something like half a million jobs shy of where we were before the pandemic. So they can tell us that everything's great, but we're not even where we were before the pandemic. And the American people aren't stupid.

