Matt Drudge preemptively congratulates Warnock, knocks Loeffler

Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge offered a preemptive congratulatory tweet for Democratic candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock, who is in a razor-sharp Senate runoff in Georgia against GOP incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Despite the ongoing total of ballots counted late Tuesday night showing fluctuating margins between the candidates, some political pollsters and pundits have unofficially called the race in favor of Warnock based on the outstanding ballots that have yet to be counted from heavy-blue counties.

Drudge, who rarely speaks out on Twitter, broke his silence appearing to side with the forecast of a Democratic victory. He also took a swipe at Loeffler, who he suggested was a fake version of conservative author and commentator Ann Coulter.

Congratulations #Warnock on the historic win!" Drudge exclaimed. "GOP should have run the real @AnnCoulter not someone who was trying to ridiculously look and sound like her #Loeffler."

His tweet, which included a side-by-side image of Coulter and Loeffler, was quickly slapped with a warning label from Twitter, reading "Multiple sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted."

While The Drudge Report remains a giant among conservative news sites, Drudge's coverage of President Trump soured during his first term and got rather hostile towards the president in recent months.

Back in November, following the 2020 presidential election, Drudge mocked Trump's defeat by using his own words against him, sharing an excerpt from the president's book "The Art of the Deal" about President Jimmy Carter's defeat in 1980.