Massachusetts town votes to become a transgender 'sanctuary city' after wild city council meeting

The Worcester City Council in Massachusetts voted in favor of a resolution to become a sanctuary city for those transgender and gender-diverse Tuesday.

During a lengthy city council meeting, approximately 200 people from the LGBT+ community arrived to show their support for the resolution—often expressing concerns for their safety under the new Trump administration.

One speaker, donning a purple wig, pearl necklace and white gloves, said she needs the city to protect her because the federal government will not, and she is "afraid of Trump."

The speaker, who also claimed to have a multitude of disabilities, addressed fears that the city would become a target of the administration and lose federal funding if the measure was passed, then issued a warning.

"If you say that you're afraid of Trump and that's why you don't want the city to be a safe space for trans people, you better prepare for trans people to make this a very unsafe space," she said.

"I'm shaking right now. I don't want to be here," another speaker shouted into the microphone before being asked to wrap up.

"I'm sorry, am I taking too long pleading for my life?" the speaker fired back.

The individual, addressing those seated at the city council, also asked how many of "my friends need to die" before something is done, then yelled, "Look at me … f---ing pathetic."

Another demanded to know, "How many lives have to be lost before you consider fighting back against fascism and corruption?"

A purple-haired woman spoke about having two trans children, while another woman at the council meeting asked city leaders to imagine being in a same-sex marriage as she is and fearing that their marital rights could be "stripped away at any moment."

"You have an incredible opportunity as a community to support our children, you have an opportunity to decrease the rates of depression and suicide by showing our children that their safety and dignity are a priority," another meeting attendee said.

The resolution to protect transgender and gender-diverse people came a month after Worcester City Councilor-at-Large Thy Nguyen, the first openly nonbinary member of the council, took a hiatus, claiming the environment was transphobic.

A local organization, "Queer Residents of Worcester and Our Allies," later filed a petition asking councilors to protect the minority community.

The city council approved the resolution by a vote of 9-2 following the 5-hour meeting, according to WCVB, which also reported, "The measure reiterated the city's commitment to transgender rights and equal protections. It also recognizes the importance of gender affirming healthcare."