Maskless Jorge Ramos spotlights maskless Ukrainian refugees fleeing for their lives

'Consider the wonders of parachute journalism,' Media Research Center’s Jorge Bonilla quipped

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood | Fox News
Trey Yingst asks Ukrainian President Zelenskyy about talks with Biden Video

Trey Yingst asks Ukrainian President Zelenskyy about talks with Biden

Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst asks Volodymyr Zelenskyy about his communications with President Biden and whether the U.S. took too long to respond to Russian aggression.

Univision’s Jorge Ramos put a spotlight on maskless Ukrainian refugees fleeing their war-torn nation for safety in Poland on Wednesday, when the reporter wasn’t wearing a mask himself. 

"I know that it’s a bit complicated, but think about the following. We are in a war, several meters away in Ukraine, and we are in the midst of a pandemic and if you notice, the majority of Ukrainians arriving here are not wearing a mask," Ramos said while reporting from a crowded area in Poland without a mask of his own. 

DESANTIS ASKING STUDENTS TO TAKE OFF MASKS RESULTS IN MEDIA ‘MELTDOWNS’ DESPITE MASKLESS SOTU ADDRESS

Ramos went on to say, "The importance of survival is far above any other types of concerns," as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine send civilians scrambling to survive. 

The comment came as mask mandates have polarized Americans throughout the COVID pandemic, but as Ramos indicated, there are far greater concerns for Ukraine as Russia’s invasion has devastated their country. Russia and Ukraine have been battling for eight days as of Thursday, leaving hundreds of transport facilities, hospitals, kindergartens and houses destroyed. 

RUSSIA-UKRAINE: ZELENSKYY SAYS IT'S A 'PITY' US SUPPORT CAME 'AFTER' RUSSIAN WAR BEGAN

More than 874,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion last week, the U.N. refugee agency reported Wednesday. That number is "rising exponentially" and could grow to a million in a matter of hours.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a damaged logistic center after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Russian forces have escalated their attacks on crowded cities in what Ukraine's leader called a blatant campaign of terror.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a damaged logistic center after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Russian forces have escalated their attacks on crowded cities in what Ukraine's leader called a blatant campaign of terror. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

The refugees are streaming into countries neighboring Ukraine, including, Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland, from where Romas was reporting. 

The number of refugees has spiked quickly in the last few days. The United Nations’ refugee agency estimated on Sunday that 368,000 had fled the nation, before rising to 500,000 refugees on Monday. More than 200,000 people have fled the nation since Tuesday, UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo said Wednesday.

Ukrainian-Americans hold giant Ukraine flag in Washington, D.C.

Ukrainian-Americans hold giant Ukraine flag in Washington, D.C. (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

Media Research Center’s Jorge Bonilla, the director of the group’s Latino unit, noticed the clip and shared it on social media. 

"Consider the wonders of parachute journalism as a maskless @jorgeramosnews ponders the masklessness of Ukrainian refugees crossing into Poland," Bonilla wrote. 

Brian Flood is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 