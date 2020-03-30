Maryland governor says state, D.C. area looks like New York did a few weeks ago

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said on Monday that he is taking the coronavirus response seriously as cases in the Washington, D.C. metro area rapidly increase.

“Over the past week, cases have more than quadrupled in the Washington metro area [Washington, D.C. Maryland, and Virginia],” he noted, comparing the trajectory of cases to New York City a few weeks ago.

New York City has now become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, with city hospitals overrun with patients. Citing 66 cases at a Carroll County nursing home, Hogan said that it is a serious issue as cases have doubled in the past two days in the area.

Hogan's comments came after a Maryland man hosted about 60 people at a bonfire Friday night, defying the state's coronavirus emergency order, investigators said.

Shawn Marshall Myers, a 41-year-old registered sex offender who was also indicted as a murder accomplice, was arrested after twice violating Gov. Larry Hogan’s order against gatherings of more than 10 people, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies first responded to a complaint of a large gathering at Myers’ home in Hughesville on March 22. Myers was advised about the governor’s order and agreed to break up the crowd.

Hogan said that Marshall was not taking matters seriously.

“This man refused to cooperate and sends a great message to folks that we’re not playing around. When you do something like this, you’re not only endangering your life, but the lives of our fellow citizens and we’re not going to tolerate it,” Hogan said.