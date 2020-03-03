Mary Anne Marsh predicts Warren, Bloomberg will stay in Democratic race until convention

Democratic political strategist Mary Anne Marsh told Fox News Tuesday that while former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., are the main competitors for the 1,991 delegates required to win the party's presidential nomination, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., have another strategy.

“When you look at Bloomberg and Warren, they're hoping to be the consensus candidate at a brokered convention,” Marsh told “The Daily Briefing.”

“The goal here is now hoping that Bernie doesn’t hit the 1,991 [number] and that’s what Elizabeth Warren is playing to right there,” she added.

Earlier Tuesday, Warren took direct aim at Biden and pitched herself as the compromise candidate between what she characterized as the “insider” former vice president and the “outsider” – democratic socialist Sanders.

Speaking to supporters in Monterey Park, Calif., Warren characterized Biden -- not Sanders -- as a risk to the Democratic Party and the country.

"I respect his years of service," Warren emphasized. "But no matter how many Washington insiders tell you to support him, nominating their fellow Washington insider will not meet this moment. Nominating a man who says we do not need any fundamental change in this country will not meet this moment,”

Warren soared in the polls last summer and early in the fall, joining Biden as a co-front-runner in the race. But her poll numbers and fundraising began to plummet after she faced renewed attacks from her rivals and increased scrutiny over how she’d pay for and implement a government-run single-payer Medicare-for-all health care system.

