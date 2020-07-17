Sen. Blackburn blasts 'cancel culture' after former Hillary adviser tells her to 'f--- off'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., responded Friday to a former Hillary Clinton campaign adviser and super PAC leader who called her "inbred, racist trash" after she criticized the Black Lives Matter organization earlier this week.

Adam Parkhomenko, who was also a former field director for the Democratic National Committee, slammed Blackburn after she noted Monday that a BLM leader described herself as one of many "trained Marxists."

"The life of every African American matters. But Black Lives Matter is a 501(c)(3) organization run by 'trained Marxists.' We cannot allow our great country to be destroyed under the pretense of social justice," she wrote.

On Fox News Radio's "The Guy Benson Show," host Guy Benson noted that Parkhomenko responded to that commentary by calling the senator "inbred racist trash" and asking her to "please, f--- off."

"This is one of Hillary Clinton's inner circle and I think that's what surprised many people," Blackburn said. "People felt like it was over-the-top."

The senator added that Parkhomeko's remark is another example of the virulent response to people who oppose leftist orthodoxy.

"We know that they don't apologize and they don't make excuses," she said. "What they try to do is just make a mess and not try to clean up."

Turning to a discusson of "cancel culture" in general, Blackburn described the phenomenon as "what happens in socialist and Marxist societies."

"If you disagree with anyone on anything with some of these leftists, then all of a sudden everything to do with you ... is considered all bad and canceled out."

When asked by Benson if Parkhomenko had reached out to her since the exchange, Blackburn responded, "not a word."